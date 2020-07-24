Air-Independent Propulsion for Russian Submarines to Be Created in 2023 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Air-independent propulsion for Russian submarines will be created until the end of 2023, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (UAC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

In October 2019, the "Rubin" Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering and the Ministry for Industry and Trade signed a state contract on creating a prototype model of the air-independent propulsion.

"Design work is underway. However, the decision on the practical use of this technology in specific projects will be made only after [studying] the results of the project's implementation, not earlier than in late 2023," Rakhmanov said.