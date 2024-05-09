Air India Cancels 85 Budget Flights After Sick Leave Strike
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Air India's budget carrier subsidiary cancelled 85 flights on Thursday, a day after its operations were severely disrupted by dozens of cabin crew calling in sick at the last minute.
The airline was taken over by Indian conglomerate Tata Group in 2022 after a government effort to privatise the heavily indebted carrier.
Media reports linked the sudden mass sick leave to simmering staff discontent over new policies on hiring and promotion imposed by its new ownership.
Air India Express said in a statement that it had made "every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests" but had been forced to cancel 85 flights on Thursday.
"We urge our guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport," it added.
More than 90 other flights had been "disrupted" since Tuesday by the resulting staff shortages, the airline said in a separate statement on Wednesday, without clarifying whether they had been delayed or cancelled.
Chief executive Aloke Singh said Wednesday that the airline had been forced to curtail its flight schedules over the coming days.
"Since last evening, over 100 of our cabin crew colleagues have reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty, at the last minute, severely disrupting our operations," Singh said.
"This act is certainly not representative of the 2,000-odd cabin crew colleagues in the company who continue to respond to the call of duty."
Media reports said the budget carrier had sacked at least 20 staff.
An Air India Express spokesperson said Thursday that the airline taken "appropriate steps against certain individuals", but did not provide further details.
"We are taking appropriate steps against certain individuals as their actions have caused grave inconvenience to thousands of our guests," the spokesperson said.
New Delhi airport saw chaotic scenes on Wednesday as agitated passengers waited for updates on delayed and cancelled flights, according to Indian media reports.
Recent Stories
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
More Stories From World
-
Biden says will stop some arm shipments if Israel invades Rafah6 minutes ago
-
Air Vanuatu scraps flights as insolvency looms16 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower1 hour ago
-
Turkey therapy dogs join Istanbul Airport staff2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj start arriving to begin spirtual journey from the Prophet's city2 hours ago
-
Romania opens first crowd-funded hospital2 hours ago
-
Eight injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Belgorod2 hours ago
-
Swift and Beyonce show the lucrative pop-fashion liaison2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Lithuania2 hours ago
-
Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year2 hours ago
-
Moscow children celebrate 'victory' amid patriotic education drive2 hours ago