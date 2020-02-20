Air India Extends China Flight Suspension Until June 30

Air India said Thursday it would extend flight suspension for flights from Delhi to Shanghai and Hong Kong until June 30

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Air India said Thursday it would extend flight suspension for flights from Delhi to Shanghai and Hong Kong until June 30.

The national air carrier earlier grounded flights to Shanghai until March 28 and to Hong Kong until February 14.

That deadline came and went without the flights being resumed.

Two Indian low-cost airlines, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have also suspended their flights to Chinese destinations until at least the end of February.

Airlines around the world have been canceling China flights in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan in December.