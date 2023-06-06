Air India Plane En Route Delhi-San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) An Air India plane traveling from Delhi to San Francisco made a successful emergency landing in Russia's Magadan due to a malfunction, an aviation source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"AIC173 flight of Air India en route from Delhi to San Francisco, a Boeing 777 aircraft, decided to make an unplanned landing at the Magadan airfield due to a malfunction. The landing was... safe," the source said.