Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing In UK - Stansted Airport

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:16 PM

Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing in UK - Stansted Airport

Air India passenger plane en route from Mumbai to Newark in the United States had to make an emergency landing in London Stansted airport on Thursday, the hub said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Air India passenger plane en route from Mumbai to Newark in the United States had to make an emergency landing in London Stansted airport on Thursday, the hub said.

"An Air India Boeig 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 100:15hrs and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance," the airport said in a statement.

An earlier tweet by the airline suggested that the emergency landing was caused by a bomb threat, however, it appears to have been taken down.

