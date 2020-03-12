Air India Suspends Flights to Seoul, Rome, Milan Until Late March - Reports

Indian flag carrier Air India announced a temporary suspension of flights to Rome, Milan and Seoul until late March amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, media reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Indian flag carrier Air India announced a temporary suspension of flights to Rome, Milan and Seoul until late March amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, media reported on Thursday.

According to NDTV, flights to Rome will be suspended from March 15-25, while flights to Milan and Seoul will be suspended from March 14-28.

On Wednesday, the Indian government announced the suspension of all tourist visas beginning on March 13 and until April 15.

The Indian authorities have so far confirmed 67 cases of the coronavirus infection, including a group of 16 Italian tourists. Most of those infected arrived from countries where cases of coronavirus had previously been reported.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered.