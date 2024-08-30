Air India To Operate Vistara Flights From Nov. 12 Following Merger
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Indian airline Vistara Friday said it has merged with the country's flag air carrier Air India and its flights would be operated by Air India from Nov. 12.
According to the airline, starting Sept. 3, customers will no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel.
"Starting Sept. 3, 2024, customers will progressively not be able to make bookings for travel after Nov. 11, 2024, i.e. Nov. 12, 2024 onwards on Vistara," the airline said in a statement.
"If you have an existing booking with Vistara but your journey is after Nov. 11, 2024, i.e. Nov. 12, 2024 onwards, your flight will be operated by Air India," it added.
The announcement came soon after Singapore Airlines, which owns 49 percent of Vistara in a joint venture with India's Tata Group, shared an update on the merger and informed in a press statement that the Indian government had given its approval for its foreign direct investment into Air India.
On June 6, the National Company Law Tribunal in an order granted its approval for the merger and allowed nine months for the dissolution of Vistara.
Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. will hold 73.38 percent stake in the merged entity, and Singapore Airlines 25.1 percent.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From World
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike in second Test11 minutes ago
-
US requests dispute talks on Canada digital services tax31 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results31 minutes ago
-
Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order51 minutes ago
-
'Lightning strikes three times' for world's fastest Paralympian1 hour ago
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike at Lord's1 hour ago
-
Gauff rallies to keep US Open repeat bid alive2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Venezuela hit by nationwide power outage2 hours ago
-
US, UN call for action to end enforced disappearances2 hours ago
-
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting agreed3 hours ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead4 hours ago