Air India To Operate Vistara Flights From Nov. 12 Following Merger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Indian airline Vistara Friday said it has merged with the country's flag air carrier Air India and its flights would be operated by Air India from Nov. 12.

According to the airline, starting Sept. 3, customers will no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel.

"Starting Sept. 3, 2024, customers will progressively not be able to make bookings for travel after Nov. 11, 2024, i.e. Nov. 12, 2024 onwards on Vistara," the airline said in a statement.

"If you have an existing booking with Vistara but your journey is after Nov. 11, 2024, i.e. Nov. 12, 2024 onwards, your flight will be operated by Air India," it added.

The announcement came soon after Singapore Airlines, which owns 49 percent of Vistara in a joint venture with India's Tata Group, shared an update on the merger and informed in a press statement that the Indian government had given its approval for its foreign direct investment into Air India.

On June 6, the National Company Law Tribunal in an order granted its approval for the merger and allowed nine months for the dissolution of Vistara.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. will hold 73.38 percent stake in the merged entity, and Singapore Airlines 25.1 percent.

