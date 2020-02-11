UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Italy Goes Bust After Years Of Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

Air Italy goes bust after years of losses

Struggling airline Air Italy, owned by the Aga Khan and Qatar Airways, announced its bankruptcy on Tuesday but said it would guarantee flights through February 25, after which tickets will be reimbursed

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Struggling airline Air Italy, owned by the Aga Khan and Qatar Airways, announced its bankruptcy on Tuesday but said it would guarantee flights through February 25, after which tickets will be reimbursed.

The company -- formerly called Meridiana -- has lost hundreds of millions of Euros in the past several years as it has struggled to navigate a competitive industry facing multiple challenges.

Air Italy is held 51 percent by the Aga Khan and 49 percent by Qatar Airways. It employs about 1,200 people.

"From February 11 to 25 inclusive, all Air Italy flights will be guaranteed by other companies at the planned times and days," said the company in a statement.

Flights scheduled for after February 25 would either be fully reimbursed or rescheduled.

Launched with great fanfare two years ago, Air Italy had hoped to benefit from ongoing problems at rival Alitalia, Italy's main airline, according to business newspaper Il Sole-24 Ore.

Il Sole-24 Ore estimated that Air Italy lost 164 million euros ($179 million) in 2018. Losses continued in 2019, mounting to about 200 million euros, La Repubblica has reported.

In a statement published on Twitter, Qatar Airways said that since it took a minority stake in September 2018, it had "provided all possible support to Air Italy" from ordering new aircraft to injecting new capital, and had been prepared to continue investing in the company.

"For this reason, Qatar Airways was ready once again to play its part in supporting the growth of the airline, but this would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders," Qatar said.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Related Topics

Business Minority Twitter Company Qatar Italy February September 2018 2019 All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

17 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

1 hour ago

16 chakkis challaned for selling flour at high pri ..

1 minute ago

Asad Umar directs for early finalizing of ML1 fina ..

1 minute ago

Portugal Aims to Maintain Regular High-Level Dialo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.