Air Leak in Zvezda Module on ISS Probably Caused by US, European Spacecraft - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Unexpected powerful loads that arose during the International Space Station (ISS) orientation control by US and European spacecraft could have caused a leak in the Russian Zvezda module, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"Among the causes for the appearance of leaks, experts consider off-nominal powerful loads that arose when the orientation of the ISS was controlled by the American shuttle or the European cargo spacecraft ATV," the source said.