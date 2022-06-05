UrduPoint.com

Air Moldova Says Turkey Detained Airline's Plane At Antalya Airport Due To Debt

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Turkey detained a Moldovan passenger plane at Antalya airport, Air Moldova said in a statement.

The airline company confirmed on Saturday the detention of it's plane and specified that "Turkish provider referred to the alleged contractual debts," however the debt has already been settled.

"According to the accounting data, which was adopted following the privatization of CA "Air Moldova," after internal audits, all invoices to the supplier were paid. At the moment, Air Moldova has no debts to the Turkish provider," the airline said on social media.

The airline apologized to the passengers, who spent from 9 to 14 hours at the Antalya airport and noted that the problem is being addressed.

"One of the flights to Antalya has already departed, the next ones will depart soon. Air Moldova apologizes to passengers affected by this situation," the statement read.

According to the online schedule at the Chisinau International Airport website, five Air Moldova flights from Antalya have been canceled.

