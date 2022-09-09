UrduPoint.com

Air Moldova To Resume Flights To Russia Starting October 1 After 6-Month Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The main Moldovan airline, Air Moldova, said on Friday that it will resume flights to Russia starting October 1.

"The airline Air Moldova will resume the operation of flights to Moscow starting on October 1, after their interruption from February 2022," the statement read.

The airline stated that the decision was made in the wake of "countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova, based in Russian Federation and their decision to return home." Also, the decision to resume flights is related to the requirements of passengers to use tickets purchased during the pandemic and after the closure of the Moldovan airspace in February.

"These circumstances have created difficulties, faced by hundreds of passengers every day: repeated purchase of tickets at increased prices, long time spent on traveling, the inconvenience of stopover flights, especially for medical emergency cases," the statement read.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. On the following day, Moldova decided to close its airspace due to the conflict in Ukraine. Chisinau Airport has been practically inactive for almost a month, accepting only individual charter flights authorized by the country's civil aviation authority.

In March, Moldovan authorities allowed the opening of an air corridor from Chisinau airport to the western border of the country, which allowed domestic and foreign airlines to resume flights to and from the capital. However, Moldovan airspace remained closed to all flights going to and coming from the East.

