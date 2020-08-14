UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Passenger Numbers To Drop 60% In Europe In 2020: IATA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:52 AM

Air passenger numbers to drop 60% in Europe in 2020: IATA

Air passenger numbers in Europe are expected to drop by 60 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation industry said Thursday, with the recovery looking highly uncertain

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Air passenger numbers in Europe are expected to drop by 60 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation industry said Thursday, with the recovery looking highly uncertain.

Although air traffic in Europe has increased in recent months since its low point in April, flights remain "more than 50 percent below the same period in 2019" -- a drop of around 705 million passenger journeys, said the International Air Transport Association.

"The near-term outlook for recovery in Europe remains highly uncertain with respect to the second wave of the pandemic and the broader global economic impact it could have," IATA said in a statement.

IATA estimated that more than seven million jobs supported by aviation, including in the tourism industry, were now "at risk".

In France, Britain and Germany, the drop in traffic in 2020 is estimated at 65 percent, and in Spain and Italy, at 63 percent.

The most heavily-affected European country is set to be Norway, with an expected 79 percent fall.

IATA estimates the global shortfall for the sector -- one of the worst affected by the pandemic, which grounded almost the entire global fleet at the height of the crisis -- to be $419 billion in 2020.

It does not expect traffic to return to 2019 levels until 2024.

Geneva-based IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic.

Related Topics

Europe France Norway Traffic Germany Same Spain Italy April 2019 2020 Industry Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

56 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.