Air Passenger Numbers To Top Five Billion In 2025: IATA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Air passenger numbers are forecast to top five billion for the first time next year and the sector's revenues will break the trillion-dollar barrier, the global aviation body IATA said on Tuesday.
"Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7 percent rise compared to 2024 and the first time that the number of passengers has exceeded the five billion mark," the International Air Transport Association said in a statement.
Total industry revenues are meanwhile forecast at $1.007 trillion, helped by falling oil and fuel prices, "the first time that industry revenues top the $1 trillion mark," it added.
Revenues will be up 4.4 percent from 2024, it said.
The aviation body's Director General Willie Walsh said in the statement that IATA expected profits of $36.6 billion despite "persistent supply chain challenges, infrastructure deficiencies, onerous regulation and a rising tax burden".
- Aircraft supply problems -
Walsh voiced frustration however at delays to aircraft and engine suppliers, accusing them of failing to meet their commitments.
IATA said that 1,254 aeroplanes were delivered to airlines in 2024 -- 30 percent fewer than had been predicted -- and said there was a backlog of 17,000 undelivered planes.
The delays were forcing airlines to run older, less efficient planes, it said.
