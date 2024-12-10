Open Menu

Air Passenger Numbers To Top Five Billion In 2025: IATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Air passenger numbers are forecast to top five billion for the first time next year and the sector's revenues will break the trillion-dollar barrier, the global aviation body IATA said on Tuesday.

"Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7 percent rise compared to 2024 and the first time that the number of passengers has exceeded the five billion mark," the International Air Transport Association said in a statement.

Total industry revenues are meanwhile forecast at $1.007 trillion, helped by falling oil and fuel prices, "the first time that industry revenues top the $1 trillion mark," it added.

Revenues will be up 4.4 percent from 2024, it said.

The aviation body's Director General Willie Walsh said in the statement that IATA expected profits of $36.6 billion despite "persistent supply chain challenges, infrastructure deficiencies, onerous regulation and a rising tax burden".

- Aircraft supply problems -

Walsh voiced frustration however at delays to aircraft and engine suppliers, accusing them of failing to meet their commitments.

IATA said that 1,254 aeroplanes were delivered to airlines in 2024 -- 30 percent fewer than had been predicted -- and said there was a backlog of 17,000 undelivered planes.

The delays were forcing airlines to run older, less efficient planes, it said.

Related Topics

Oil From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

4 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

4 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

7 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

10 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

22 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

22 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

23 hours ago

More Stories From World