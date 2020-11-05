(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Air contamination in the Indian capital of New Delhi has reached its maximum level so far this year, according to the real-time map of the World Air Quality Index (WAQI).

Earlier on Wednesday, the city registered 999 AQI points, with the norm being between 0 and 50. This puts the entire Indian capital in the category of "hazardous" in WAQI ranking. Health experts advise against any physical exertion or spending time outdoors in such conditions.

Meanwhile, India's SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) labeled New Delhi's air quality index as "very poor," the fifth level in a gradation system of six.

The points measuring air quality correspond to the estimated amount of particles in the air smaller than 10 micrograms in diameter, giving it properties to enter the human lungs.

Pollution across India's north touches the "hazardous" level of 999 around the same time every year, as farmers burn residue of crops to prepare the soil for the next harvest. This age-old practice plunges metropolitan centers into thick, yellow smog after the smoke mixes in with exhaust gases from vehicles and industrial flue.