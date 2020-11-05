UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Pollution In India's New Delhi Hits This Year's Maximum Level - Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Air Pollution in India's New Delhi Hits This Year's Maximum Level - Monitor

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Air contamination in the Indian capital of New Delhi has reached its maximum level so far this year, according to the real-time map of the World Air Quality Index (WAQI).

Earlier on Wednesday, the city registered 999 AQI points, with the norm being between 0 and 50. This puts the entire Indian capital in the category of "hazardous" in WAQI ranking. Health experts advise against any physical exertion or spending time outdoors in such conditions.

Meanwhile, India's SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) labeled New Delhi's air quality index as "very poor," the fifth level in a gradation system of six.

The points measuring air quality correspond to the estimated amount of particles in the air smaller than 10 micrograms in diameter, giving it properties to enter the human lungs.

Pollution across India's north touches the "hazardous" level of 999 around the same time every year, as farmers burn residue of crops to prepare the soil for the next harvest. This age-old practice plunges metropolitan centers into thick, yellow smog after the smoke mixes in with exhaust gases from vehicles and industrial flue.

Related Topics

India Weather World Poor Vehicles New Delhi Same From

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

53 minutes ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

30 seconds ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

34 seconds ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

8 minutes ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

8 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.