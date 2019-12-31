UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Pollution Kills 17 In Kabul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:20 PM

Air pollution kills 17 in Kabul

At least 17 people have been killed by the extreme air pollution here over the past one week, an official with the Public Health Ministry Fida Mohammad Paikan said

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :At least 17 people have been killed by the extreme air pollution here over the past one week, an official with the Public Health Ministry Fida Mohammad Paikan said.

More than 8,000 air pollution-related patients, mostly having respiratory infections, have visited hospitals over the past one week and 17 of them have died, Paikan said.

The city of Kabul reportedly ranks one of the most polluted cities in the world. To overcome the challenge, the National Environment Protection Agency in coordination with Kabul Municipality and the Interior Ministry initiated an anti-pollution campaign on Monday and warned to close down any business center or agency that uses poor-quality material in the heating system.

In the mountainous country of Afghanistan, people usually use low-quality fuel, including coal to keep their houses and offices warm in winter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World Interior Ministry Business Died

Recent Stories

Realme 5s isnow available nationwide, a real gift ..

3 minutes ago

PPP plays politics on petty issues: Minister of St ..

43 seconds ago

Mongolia's economy grows 7.3 pct in 2019: Prime M ..

45 seconds ago

Nine People Killed in Bus Accident in Iran - Emerg ..

47 seconds ago

Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on social media

27 minutes ago

Pakistan women's cricket in 2019

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.