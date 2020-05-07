Air Pollution Levels in Spanish Cities Fall by 60% Due to COVID-19 Quarantine - Ecologists

Levels of air pollution in Spanish cities have decreased by an average of 58 percent amid the quarantine measures imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish environmentalists told Sputnik

Experts from Ecologists in Action, a Spanish confederation of ecological groups, studied data on air quality in 26 of the country's cities with a population of more than 150,000 people in March and April and compared it with the figures for the last 10 years.

According to the findings, there has been a sharp decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels in all of Spain's cities. The most significant improvements have been observed in Alicante, where the concentration of the compound dropped by 72 percent, and Valencia with a 69-percent decrease. In Madrid, the reduction in harmful emissions was 59 percent, while Barcelona showed a 62-percent fall. These are the best figures for March-April in the last decade. The main reason for high levels of nitrogen dioxide emissions is heavy car traffic, which has been significantly reduced during the quarantine.

"This is the first time that there have been almost no cars for more than 40 days.

We assumed that the level of pollution would decrease, but we did not think that it would be that much," Juan Barcena, an air quality specialist from Ecologists in Action, told Sputnik.

According to environmentalists, another reason for the improving situation concerning air pollution was a sharp reduction in flights, especially in Madrid, where the Barajas International Airport currently operates only a few flights a day.

"The level of air pollution in Madrid today is about the same as in rural areas located 50 kilometers [30 miles] away, in mountains near Toledo," Barcena said.

Ecologists are intending to show these findings to the authorities to convince them to take measures to reduce traffic even after the end of the quarantine. For example, these measures could include recommendations for people to shop near their homes, work online, setting the maximum speed limit for cars at 30 kilometers per hour, allocating more space for pedestrians and bicyclists and increasing funding for public transport.