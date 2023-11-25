Open Menu

Air Pollution Levels Still Too High Across Europe: EU Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Air pollution levels still too high across Europe: EU report

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Air pollution is currently the most important environmental health risk factor in Europe, the European Union (EU) environment agency warned in a report published on Friday.

"Air pollutant concentrations in 2021 remained well above the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its air quality guidelines," said the European Environment Agency (EEA) in the report.

"Reducing air pollution to these guideline levels would prevent a significant number of attributable deaths in EU member states," it added.

The report found that over 320,000 deaths within the European Union in 2021 were related to three main air pollutants -- fine particulate matter, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.

Some "253,000 deaths could have been avoided in the EU" if the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations had met WHO recommendations, it said.

Meanwhile, pollution from nitrogen dioxide (NO2) resulted in 52,000 deaths and short-term ozone (O3) exposure led to 22,000 deaths.

The number of pollutant-related deaths across Europe reached 389,000 when a larger set of European countries outside the EU were included, according to the report.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Fine From

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

23 minutes ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

45 minutes ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

54 minutes ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

17 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

17 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

17 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From World