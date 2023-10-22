Air quality in Indian capital continues to be very poor

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The air quality in the Indian capital territory continued to be very poor on Sunday, officials said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an institute monitoring air pollution, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 on Sunday.

The air quality is very poor and prominent pollutants are PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Experts say PM 2.5, fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter, can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Health officials say very poor air quality causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

In its advisory SAFAR has asked the sensitive groups to avoid all physical activities outdoors. People suffering from asthma have been directed to keep relief medicine handy.

"Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," the SAFAR said.