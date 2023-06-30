Air Quality in Paris Area Severely Deteriorated Due to Mass Riots - Watchdog

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Air quality in the Paris area has deteriorated significantly due to mass protests sparked by the shooting of a 17-year-old teenager by French police on Tuesday, local air quality monitoring organization Airparif said on Thursday.

"Significant levels of particles (PM10 and PM2.5) were detected in the air during the night and in the morning. Such an increase in the region is mostly related to the emissions (into the atmosphere) caused by the riots. The impact of the fires in Canada remains weak," the organization tweeted.

Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing sources, that about 2,400 fires had been recorded in France the night before due to the riots.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was killed in Nanterre after refusing to obey police orders.

Media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic laws. The incident sparked mass demonstrations across France, with at least 150 protesters detained by police as of Thursday morning.

The police officer who shot the teenager was charged with intentional homicide.

French authorities called on the protesters to calm down, adding that the incident would be investigated in a just and proper manner. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the shooting was "inexplicable and inexcusable." French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the police officer's actions were "out of bounds."