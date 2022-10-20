Air Raid Alert Announced Across Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An air alert has been announced throughout Ukraine, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that an air raid alert sounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well in the Kiev region. The administrations of the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Odesa also announced an air alert.

In addition, the Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv. An air raid alert has been declared both in the city and region.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On Wednesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, announced the introduction of restrictions on electricity supplies in Ukraine from Thursday. He also urged residents of all regions to minimize the use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., warning that otherwise temporary outages cannot be avoided.

Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo later explained that the outages would not be simultaneous and will last no more than four hours, although they will affect the entire territory of the country.