Air Raid Alert Announced In Kiev, Kiev Region

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) An air raid alert has been sounded in Kiev and the Kiev region, the local administration said on Saturday.

In the neighboring Chernihiv and Sumy regions the alert was also announced, the local authorities said on Telegram.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged due to a morning missile attack.

