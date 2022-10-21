UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alert Announced In Kiev, Other Ukrainian Regions, Including Odesa - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) An air alert has been announced in Kiev and has sounded throughout Ukraine in the regions of Kiev, Odesa, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Chernivtsi, the local authorities said on Friday.

"The air raid alert has been announced in Kiev region. Follow the news," the regional military administration said on Telegram.

The head of military administration of the Chernihiv region, Viacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram that the air alert in the region was announced at 07:48 a.m. local time (04:48 GMT).

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been carried out since last week in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

