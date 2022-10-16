Air Raid Alert Announced in Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv Regions of Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air alert was announced on Sunday in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv, local authorities said.

"Attention! Air raid ” the region! Missile danger!" the head of the Poltava region, Dmytro Lunin, said on Telegram.

The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv regions also warned about the air alert.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure.

Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. On Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged due to a morning missile attack. Residents of several regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.