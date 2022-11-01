Air Raid Alert Declared All Over Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The online-map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine shows activated air raid alert throughout the country, including the capital city Kiev.

"Attention! Air Raid Alert announced in Kiev!" a message in the telegram-channel of the city administration of Kiev said.

Citizens are asked to take cover in shelters.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on objects of military and energy infrastructure of Ukraine since October 10, two days after the bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge took place, which Moscow blames on the Ukrainian special services.