Air Raid Alert Declared in All Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) An air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine, including the capital city Kiev, according to the online map of the Ukrainian Digital Ministry updated on Friday.

As of 09:32 GMT, air raid warnings were issued in all Ukrainian regions.

Russia started to carry out strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow.