Air Raid Alert Declared in Kiev - City Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) An air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

""Attention! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv!" the Kiev city administration said in a message on Telegram.

Air raid warnings were also issued in the Ukrainian regions of Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy.