Air Raid Alert Declared In Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Regions Of Ukraine

Published November 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Air Raid Alert Declared in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Monday.

According to the map, the first warning was announced in the Poltava region, and a few minutes later, in the other two regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Russian strikes have led to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

More Stories From World

