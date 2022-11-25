Air Raid Alert Declared in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev-controlled areas of Russia's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Earlier in the day, an air raid warning had been declared in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 some 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which led to massive power outages.