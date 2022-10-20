- Home
Air Raid Alert Issued In Kiev - Authorities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An air alert has been issued in Kiev, the city administration said in a statement.
"An air raid alert has been declared in Kiev," the administration said on Telegram.
Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in the Nikolayev, Cherkasy and Poltava regions of Ukraine.
