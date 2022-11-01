Air Raid Alert Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) An air raid alert has been issued in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the data of the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier on Tuesday, an air alert was issued in the Nikolayev, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.

In addition, the ministry said, an air raid alert was issued in the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) controlled by Kiev.