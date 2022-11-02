UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alert Issued In Ukraine's Kiev, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad Regions - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) An air raid alert has been issued in the Kiev, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier, an air raid warning was issued in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

