Air Raid Alert Issued Throughout All of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A large-scale air alert has been issued throughout Ukraine, the online air raid warning map showed on Thursday.

Ukrainian media also reported that sounds of explosions were being heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk. According to the Ukrainian military, a missile attack was carried out in the Odesa region.

At the same time, a water utility station stopped working due to a damaged power line in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional administration said.

"The pumping station of the local water utility has been de-energized.

More than 40,000 families were left without water," the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram.

According to him, more than 6,000 people were left without electricity. Maintenance crews are working to restore power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 in response to the bombing of the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.