Air Raid Alert Sounded In Ukrainian Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Air Raid Alert Sounded in Ukrainian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) An air raid alert was sounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Saturday night, the city administration said on social media.

An alert map published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed that air raid warnings were issued for much of the country's territory.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to tour Europe to drum up support for his much-touted offensive against Russia-held territories. He turned up in Rome on Saturday for talks with Italian officials and the Catholic leader.

