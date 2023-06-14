UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alert Sounds Across All Of Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Air raid warnings have sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine, data from the online air raid warning map of the Digital Transformation Ministry showed Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Air raid warnings have sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine, data from the online air raid warning map of the Digital Transformation Ministry showed Wednesday.

The air raid alert first sounded in the capital, Kiev at 8:21 p.m. local time (17:21 GMT) before spreading to all regions in a matter of minutes.

Large-scale air raids were last reported in the country over the weekend.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure in October, two days after Ukraine's attack on the Crimean Bridge killed four civilians. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

