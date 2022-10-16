Air Raid Alerts Declared in Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava Regions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) An air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, on Sunday morning, Ukrainian media reported.

The authorities of the Cherkasy, Poltava and Kiev regions, as well as the authorities of the capital city of Kiev have warned residents of the air raid alert, the Strana.ua news website reported.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the week.

On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.