UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Go Off Across Entire Territory Of Ukraine - Ministry Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Air Raid Alerts Go Off Across Entire Territory of Ukraine - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine early on Monday morning, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kharkiv after 3:00 a.m. local time on Monday (00:00 GM), the ministry's online map showed.

More air raid alerts were issued after 3:40 a.m., in the regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv and the Kiev region.

After 4 a.m. local time on Monday, air raid alerts were in effect on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Chernihiv Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Zhytomyr Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev February May October From General Motors Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

6 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

8 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.