Air Raid Alerts Go Off Across Ukraine - Ministry Data

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight local time in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The warnings were issued at around 21:11 GMT on Saturday, the ministry's online map showed.

Earlier in the night, air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk, and the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson Region.

Earlier on Saturday, air raid warnings were announced all over Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian utility DTEK, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kiev, Odesa and Dnipro.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday that the energy system of Ukraine was fully functional and stable.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, said that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in Ukraine's capital city due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

