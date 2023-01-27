UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Go Off In Southern Israel - Defense Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Air Raid Alerts Go Off in Southern Israel - Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) An air raid warning has been issued in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

