Air Raid Alerts Go Off In Southern Ukraine - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine on Friday, local authorities said.

The alerts were announced on Telegram by Mykolaiv regional administration chief Vitalii Kim and Odesa regional administration chief Sergey Bratchuk.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

