Air Raid Alerts Go Off In Ukraine's Eastern Regions - Ministry Data

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Air Raid Alerts Go Off in Ukraine's Eastern Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Air raid sirens went off late on Friday night in several regions in Ukraine's east, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

