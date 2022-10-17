- Home
Air Raid Alerts Go Off Throughout Ukraine - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine on Monday morning, Ukrainian media reported.
The authorities of the Volyn, Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk regions of the country confirmed the information about the air raid alert.
