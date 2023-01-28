UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Issued In Several Regions In Ukraine - Ministry Data

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Air raid sirens went off overnight in several regions of Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry's online map showed.

On Friday, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the city of Kryvyi Rih, as well as the Kiev-controlled Zaporizhzhia. Several infrastructure sites were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, with a fire reported at one of them, Kiev-appointed acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said on Telegram.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

