Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Regions in Ukraine - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Air raid sirens went off overnight in several regions of Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets of missile strikes.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.