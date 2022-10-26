Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions, Including Kiev, Odesa, Mykolaiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in the early hours of Wednesday in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kiev regions of Ukraine, local authorities said.

"Air raid alert. The entire region," Governor of Mykolaiv Region Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, an air raid warning was also issued in the Ukrainian region of Poltava.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.