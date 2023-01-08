UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Issued In Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Air raid sirens sounded in several regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were issued overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry's online map showed.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram late on Saturday night that several explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia and air raid sirens went off after the initial blasts.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Poltava Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv October November December From

Recent Stories

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

3 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

3 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

4 hours ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.