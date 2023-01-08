Air Raid Alerts Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Air raid sirens sounded in several regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were issued overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry's online map showed.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram late on Saturday night that several explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia and air raid sirens went off after the initial blasts.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.