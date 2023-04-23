UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Issued In Some Regions Of Ukraine - Ministry Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Air raid alerts have been issued in parts of Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region, at around 23:16 local time on Saturday (20:16 GMT), the ministry's online map showed.

Late on Friday night, air raid alerts were in effect in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

