Air Raid Alerts Sound in Kiev Second Time in Day - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in Kiev for the second time on Wednesday, the city administration said.

"An air raid alert has been announced in Kiev," the administration of Kiev wrote on Telegram.

The previous air raid alert sounded in Kiev in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported on Wednesday evening that explosions were heard in the Zhytomyr region, which is located around 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of Kiev, giving no further details.

This is already the third consecutive morning that air raid alerts go off in various parts of Ukraine. On Monday, Russia carried out strikes against infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military, including facilities related to energy and connectivity. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was because Moscow could not have left Kiev's crimes committed against the Russian civilian infrastructure without response, meaning primarily the explosion on the Crimean bridge.