UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Sound In Kiev Second Time In Day - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Air Raid Alerts Sound in Kiev Second Time in Day - Authorities

Air raid alerts went off in Kiev for the second time on Wednesday, the city administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in Kiev for the second time on Wednesday, the city administration said.

"An air raid alert has been announced in Kiev," the administration of Kiev wrote on Telegram.

The previous air raid alert sounded in Kiev in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported on Wednesday evening that explosions were heard in the Zhytomyr region, which is located around 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of Kiev, giving no further details.

This is already the third consecutive morning that air raid alerts go off in various parts of Ukraine. On Monday, Russia carried out strikes against infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military, including facilities related to energy and connectivity. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was because Moscow could not have left Kiev's crimes committed against the Russian civilian infrastructure without response, meaning primarily the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Alert Vladimir Putin Zhytomyr Kiev

Recent Stories

Two cops injured during operation against drug maf ..

Two cops injured during operation against drug mafia in T.M.Khan

2 minutes ago
 Free of charge kits disbursed among farmers for si ..

Free of charge kits disbursed among farmers for silkworm rearing

2 minutes ago
 Five killed, several injured in Noriabad coach fir ..

Five killed, several injured in Noriabad coach fire

6 minutes ago
 EU Energy Ministers Reach General Agreement on Joi ..

EU Energy Ministers Reach General Agreement on Joint Gas Purchase by 2023 - Czec ..

6 minutes ago
 CTD arrests terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

CTD arrests terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

6 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Grossi Leads Discussions on Safety Zone ..

IAEA Chief Grossi Leads Discussions on Safety Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.