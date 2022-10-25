Air Raid Alerts Sound in Kiev, Vicinity - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off on Tuesday in the Kiev Region and Kiev itself, where German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently on an unannounced visit, the local authorities said.

"Air alert (went off) in the Kiev Region. Follow further messages," the Kiev regional military administration said on Telegram.

An raid air alert also went off in the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier in the day, Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation therein. The German president is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been periodically facing attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.