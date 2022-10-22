Air Raid Alerts Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions, Including Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, including the capital Kiev, Ukrainian media report.

The alerts were announced in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev late on Friday night, the city administration said on Telegram.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.