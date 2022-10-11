UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Sound in Some Ukrainian Regions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in Kiev and a number of other Ukrainian regions on Tuesday morning, media reported.

The regions on alert include Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Dnipro, among other areas, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

On Monday, Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Moscow had carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military infrastructure as well as facilities supplying energy and connectivity in response to Kiev's terrorist activities.

In particular, Putin condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. He said that Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev had put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups.

